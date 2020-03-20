ONLINE READERS' COMMENTS: Have we raised people with no conscience?
The Editor:
Our news has been bombarded in recent times with information of COVID-19. With this pandemic, we must commend the government for their openness. It is with disbelief that I write to share that there are still Jamaicans who are still oblivious to the extent of the virus.
Many are still travelling to Jamaica from foreign countries, with scant or no regard to their fellow Jamaicans that live here. How can people be so heartless? They have forgotten what it is like to become ill because of the negligence of other people. Many are still moving up and down, knowing that their travel history has rendered them persons of interest, who are not even self-quarantining. Is it that we have raised people with no conscience?
Many Jamaicans think that if they go “home” to a country where the virus is at a minimum, they will be fine. What about the community spread? But what about those at “home” who are trying not to get infected?
You may think that you are fine, yet you still come here and infect others. Keep in mind that this may very well be your own loved ones. I fully agree with the government in closing off incoming passenger flights. This is indeed a good move. Please, let our actions be led with conscience.
For those of you who have travelled please declare your travel history.
We are a friendly people; we will bring food and other necessities once we know you have done your due diligence. If you come here and deliberately infect, the government should charge you one million dollars for each person you infect. Our medical industry cannot handle any additional stress. When you look at these large countries and the many deaths that are taking place, let us try and secure our beautiful Jamaica.
Joneshia Bryan-Thomas
Mandeville
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy