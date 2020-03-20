ONLINE READERS' COMMENTS: Have we raised people with no conscience?

The Editor:

Our news has been bombarded in recent times with information of COVID-19. With this pandemic, we must commend the government for their openness. It is with disbelief that I write to share that there are still Jamaicans who are still oblivious to the extent of the virus.

Many are still travelling to Jamaica from foreign countries, with scant or no regard to their fellow Jamaicans that live here. How can people be so heartless? They have forgotten what it is like to become ill because of the negligence of other people. Many are still moving up and down, knowing that their travel history has rendered them persons of interest, who are not even self-quarantining. Is it that we have raised people with no conscience?

Many Jamaicans think that if they go “home” to a country where the virus is at a minimum, they will be fine. What about the community spread? But what about those at “home” who are trying not to get infected?

You may think that you are fine, yet you still come here and infect others. Keep in mind that this may very well be your own loved ones. I fully agree with the government in closing off incoming passenger flights. This is indeed a good move. Please, let our actions be led with conscience.

For those of you who have travelled please declare your travel history.

We are a friendly people; we will bring food and other necessities once we know you have done your due diligence. If you come here and deliberately infect, the government should charge you one million dollars for each person you infect. Our medical industry cannot handle any additional stress. When you look at these large countries and the many deaths that are taking place, let us try and secure our beautiful Jamaica.

Joneshia Bryan-Thomas

Mandeville