ONLINE READERS' COMMENTS: JPS, how come?

The Editor,

On April 24, 2020 I received via email my JPS bill due May 8, 2020 for $27,557.10.

My bill in March was $9,655.99, February $7,458.89, January $6,221.47.

I struggled through the instant headache and made a call the same day to JPS Customer Care to request a payment plan and to outline my challenges with signing on to the app. I was told by the representative who received my call that the request could not be made over the phone and I needed to submit an email to calljps@jpsco.com.

I immediately sent an email on April 24, 2020 at 9:44 am. I got an automatic response promising a response in seven working days.

On May 4, 2020, I had not received a response from JPS, so I went ahead and made a payment in the amount of $15,000.

On May 13, 2020 (19 days later) I received an email from JPS advising of a new password to access the app and nothing else.

I again emailed them, thanking them for responding 19 days later and reminding them that the second part of my request was not responded to.

On May 19, 2020, as I sat at home working and with my child engaged in online learning, my power was disconnected.

I reached out to JPS online chat and received this message “We are happy to assist, however, the disconnection order has already been added to your account and this can only be removed by the parish office”.

While on the phone waiting for about 20 minutes, the call went dead – NO ONE CALLED BACK.

I sought the help of a friend to make the payment of the balance, this was done online 12:28 pm and when I dialled back JPS….no later than three minutes after hanging up….power was reconnected.

I am choosing to share this because:

If JPS had responded to outline that they are unable to grant a payment plan, other arrangements would have been made There are many people this season who have no one to call for assistance and will be left without power by a company that in my opinion does not care.

I am sure as a monopoly – no one will even reach out to me to apologize for their lack of communication. I am also sure that since they now have full payment…all is well with the world.

Believe me JPS…ALL IS NOT WELL WITH THE WORLD.

Sandrina Davis