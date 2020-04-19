ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Allow pharmacies in lockdown St Catherine to open

Dear Editor,

As a resident of Portmore, I commend the Government for the quick action taken in implementing lockdown measures upon becoming aware of the COVID-19 cluster in St. Catherine.

While the reason for the lockdown is understandably related to efforts to perform effective contact tracing and slow the spike in the number of cases, there clearly was insufficient thought on how the implementation would impact the lives and dignity of residents of the largest parish.

Much has been said and written elsewhere about the impact of closure of supermarkets. However, I am particularly disappointed and concerned about the decision to close pharmacies in the same manner as supermarkets.

For while some forms of illness are predictably managed, so that a person can fill a prescription to last for a few days, there are many other illnesses or situations which, though not emergency, require some urgency in getting a prescription filled or obtaining an over-the-counter medication such as Panadol for a child with fever, for example. The undesirable options for a person suffering a fever, ear infection or headache on Sunday morning is to go to the nearest hospital or wait until Wednesday evening if your name is at the lower end of the alphabet.

I want to assume that current opening arrangements for pharmacies was an oversight and it was not the intention of the Government to cause residents of the parish to endure unnecessary suffering.

I am of the view that allowing pharmacies to remain open will not significantly affect the objective of slowing the COVID-19 spread since such establishments are usually not crowded and easily facilitate reasonably effective physical distancing.

Further, countries like Italy with a significantly more chronic outbreak have allowed pharmacies to operate as normal, presumably with the proper distancing implemented.

Indeed, it could be argued that pharmacies should be treated in the same manner as hospitals since they sometimes lack much needed prescription supplies. I therefore request of the government to give serious and urgent consideration to allow citizens in the parish to access pharmacy services as the need arises

Yours truly

Lenford Shaw

Portmore, St Catherine