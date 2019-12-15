ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Close the UWI, except the Medical Faculty

Dear Editor,

I feel strongly that The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona should be closed down.

How is it they have not produced policies to solve problems such as Jamaica's high murder rate, high road accident rate, our debt which continues to balloon and domestic violence, which has gone sky high, to name a few?

All I hear out of The UWI Mona is pure foolishness from its professors.

Mr Editor, apart from the medical faculty which trains some good doctors, the other faculties should be shuttered. I don't see where they are of any benefit to Jamaica.

The government should take the billions they are spending on The UWI, except for the medical faculty, and use it to fix hospitals, farm roads, schools which badly need help, and extend programmes that actually help to grow the economy.

George Jones