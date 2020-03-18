ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Eight steps to keep away coronavirus

Dear Editor ,



Due to the serious nature of the world's health care system at this time because of the Coronavirus pandemic we insist that the following steps be taken immediately and be maintained until the 30th April in the first instance so that the country will be better placed to cope with the growing crisis.



1) Stop the inflow of people to the country from the airports, cruise ship and sea ports until 30th April 2020 in the first instance. All persons who may arrive at these ports are to be quarantined and housed if necessary at isolation centres at the airports or suitable places elsewhere.



2) People who have already entered over the past two weeks to be investigated and tested. Requesting them to voluntarily report to the health authorities has failed and people are exposed to this danger in known communities now.



3) Ensure that all Parliamentarians, army, police, security personnel, nurses, doctors, hospital, airport and other critically important front-line workers be tested for the Corona virus.



4) Close the schools and teach by computer tablet and the Government media network JIS & other channels.



5) The banks have started to clean their properties this must be on a 24/7 basis and include the money dispensing machines. Supermarkets as well as government offices are to do the same.



6) Buses and taxis to be cleaned and sanitized on a 24/7 basis and overloading is an even more dangerous practice now. Fines to follow if necessary.



7) Water to be available in communities that have no or limited supplies. NWC to supervise supplies, stop disconnections and charges from water "money" trucks.



8) Jamaica Public Service to stop disconnections and arrange with MP's to have people pay an affordable cost as many agreed to do some time ago. Theft, largely because of the high costs of electricity, lead to mass disconnections and unrest and often time to fires because of unsafe methods of cooking and using electricity.



Right now in the present international situation it is better to be safer than sorry as this virus is still largely unknown. The stock markets have already crashed, countries are in total lockdown and so the best strategy is to preserve life and our communities and rebuild in harmony and safety.



Richard Crawford