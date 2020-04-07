ONLINE READER'S COMMENT: Good use of the National Arena!

Dear editor,

According to reports, the National Arena is to become an emergency field hospital, an isolation facility, in case there is a surge in Covid-19 cases. This is another good move by the Government in response to the virus outbreak. Time is not on our side with Covid-19, we can't wait for a surge to happen, then try to wonder where to put them. It is always better to be proactive, than inactive. The arena is a large area, where patients can be adequately spaced; the building is also somewhat isolated which reduces the risks to surrounding areas. The JDF will now assist in preparing the building to house 72 beds for patients.

Since the outbreak, I have been impressed with the response team led by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Chris Tufton, PM Andrew Holness and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie. A few mistakes were made along the way, but this is how you learn, especially when dealing with emergencies which can be unpredictable. We also must learn from other countries, which experienced the outbreak weeks before Jamaica. Mandatory quarantine should've been in place for arriving passengers in mid-March when it became apparent that the global pandemic was spreading rapidly, mainly due to travel.

Jamaica should be concerned about the passenger loads travelling to and from the USA, which now leads the world in the number of cases, with death toll rising at alarming numbers each day. Hotels which are now empty could've been booked as mandatory quarantine facilities resulting in some revenues to property owners to help them get through the period. The 14 day government quarantine would've been a small price to pay on a national level, which could've helped to contain the spread of the virus on the island.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com