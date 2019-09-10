ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Have a State of Emergency for taxi drivers

Dear Editor,

For the past few years the indiscipline among public passenger vehicles, particularly taxis, has reached epidemic proportions.

Taxi drivers make their own lanes at will. There is no road code that they are not willing to break to get to their destination faster. I have seen dozens of newspaper articles, letters to the editor, and heard complaints on every radio station.

With all this, we have heard not one word out of the Police Commissioner or respective ministers of government. What are we the citizens to do when confronted by a taxi driver on our side of the road who is telling us to take to the soft shoulder? What are we to do when the traffic lights change three times before we can move because taxis are making a new lane and boring in front?

Just as crime has reached epidemic levels that require extraordinary policing measures to contain it, anarchy and recklessness by taxi drivers has likewise reached alarming levels. This requires a sustained effort by the security forces similar to the State of Emergency. But for right now a simple acknowledgement of the taxi problem by the Police Commissioner would be a welcome start.

Concerned Citizen