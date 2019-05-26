ONLINE READERS COMMENT: I am frightened at Jamaica's lack of focus on critical issues

Dear Editor,

I often don't agree with columnist Garfield Higgins, but today I could not find any reasonable cause to disagree with his enlightened positions in the Sunday Observer.

His suggestion that Members of Parliament and Senators need to be judged on their voting records is spot on. As I see it, the majority of these representatives are only there to pound desktops for their parties. They have clearly forgotten who sent them to Parliament and why they are there.

They vote for their party and not for their constituency interests. On that score Higgins is flaming right. Many of these MPs need to be retired in the public interest.

Their teeth have fallen out like old dogs. In addition, many of them serve no purpose beyond shrivelled up loyalty to the PNP and JLP.

Many of them have never carried a motion to Parliament. Some of them don't know how to debate. Some are foreign to the standing orders and a few, who I will not name, but we all know them, have trouble with the English Language.

Maybe this is why they go blindfolded with the party vote.

Civil society groups in Jamaica should spend time shining a light on the voting record of incompetent MPs. These groups seem to merely echo JLP and PNP, platforms too often.

I also agree with Higgins that there is a crisis facing men and boys in Jamaica and that this is being under represented by the intelligentsia.

It is sexy to talk about women and girls and the vulnerable; those things win votes. Males are 50 per cent of the population, so why so little concern from so many angles for their collective welfare?

Has anyone asked why the majority of suicide victims in Jamaica are males? Higgins points out that most of the prison inmates are males, most of their victims are males, far fewer men are enrolled in higher education, and more are dying in road accidents. We are going to reap the whirlwind if we continue to ignore the development of men and boys.

I will return to Jamaica next year when I retire. My dream house is almost finished. I want to live out my remaining days in my country of birth. I am very worried though that we are not paying nearly enough attention to a lot of issues which are critical for the healthy growth of a developing country. I am frightened at this, very, very frightened.

Trevor Brighton