ONLINE READERS COMMENT: I expect Jamaica to win 13 medals at 2019 World Champs

Dear Editor,

Despite our massive crime problem and the continuous spate of untimely deaths, I felt led to ask the question: What is our national or collective expectation of the medal count at the 2019 World Championships?

I have heard some people saying that we will get at least nine medals, some saying 12, and so on. And they have also named some of the athletes that they think will medal in this game of glorious uncertainties.

I am expecting Team Jamaica to come through with at least 13 medals — gold, silver and bronze. But, I will not predict those who will get gold, silver or bronze medals. I am, however, confident that the fast and confident, Danielle Williams — a determined competitor who glides over the hurdles like a panther — will win the women's 100m hurdles final.

And, I am also putting my neck on the block in affirming that our "Pocket Rocket" Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and the very promising Elaine Thompson, will each pick up a medal in the women's 100 and 200 metre finals. That, including Danielle's, are five medals in total, so far.

The tough contender, Shericka Jackson, will get a medal in the women's 400m final, also the women's 4X100 and 4X400m relay teams will garner medals.

In the men's 4X100 and 4X400m finals I am also expecting Jamaica to medal in both— bringing the medal count to ten, so far.

Yohan Blake will pick up a medal in the men's 100m final; Latoya Gould, in the women's 800m final, and also, one from the women's long jump final, making the overall total of 13 medals for Jamaica.

I wish all of our athletes, success and a great and exciting time in Doha, Qatar.

Donald J McKoy