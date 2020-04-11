ONLINE READER'S COMMENT: Is COVID-19 nature's way of getting us to slow down?

The Editor,

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way how some people and leaders of the world operate. There is contamination, death, anxiety and panic in all corners.

And some leaders are deeply worried based on the state of their economies. Nonetheless, I believe that, as a nation, we are weathering the storm in an effort to get back to normal in the upcoming months because this is not the end of civilization.

In my humble opinion, I believe that the outbreak offers an opportunity to slow down the rate of production and consumption, and for us to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world. As one occurrence supersedes the other, people have a tendency to focus on the current situation…and that is understandable. Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted?

I don't know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature's responses. But while we are facing uncertain times, I encouraged those in a lockdown to find creative ways of being at home. Take care of yourselves for a future that will come because I envision that good will come from the pandemic, despite its wrath on humanity.

A word of advice to the Minister of Finance is that, while there are those who might be in need of the cash stimulus package, instead of giving the money to business owners, write-off the taxes that they owed to the government to date and start anew in 2021, while encouraging business owners to apply for and be in possession of a Tax Compliance Certificate Number (TCCN) in order to get certain benefits from the Government of Jamaica.

I am,

Charlie Brown

charliebrown1004@gmail.com