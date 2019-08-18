ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Is Fenton Ferguson, like Mikael Phillips, going to war?
Dear Editor,
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, during a presentation to his constituents, People's National Party (PNP) Vice President Mikael Phillips was heard saying that, "Nuh Labourite can come yah an gwan like Northwest Manchester a dem yard, because when me tek road all bwoy haffi run weh and all gal pickney haffi tek weh dem self".
Judging by the response in the traditional and social media, and Political Ombudswoman Donna Parchment, Mikael Phillips' pronouncement was not well received by everybody.
Mikael Phillips soon clarified the misunderstanding when he offered a Standard English language translation of his personal vernacular. He said that in describing the enthusiastic support for the PNP, he made remarks that Northwest Manchester will never go into the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party, as the PNP, under his watch will continue to work hard towards the further development of the constituency to insure that the seat is retained.
I need to admit that I too wasn't quite sure what Mikael Phillips had been trying to convey. Since the days when I enjoyed listening to Ms Lou on the radio many more different and confusing versions of Jamaican Patois have emerged.
On Monday, August 12, on the radio programme, The Morning Agenda, Dr Fenton Ferguson, referring to the next general election, unequivocally announced that he is "going to war".
So far, I haven't noticed any response in the media. Dr Ferguson, who is best remembered for failing miserably as minister of health, too, deserves his fair share of attention.
