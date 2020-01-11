ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica Observer, Clovis and Garfield Higgins are right on hanging

Dear Editor,

I read that letter from J Tibbs yesterday and formed two conclusions. He does not live in Jamaica. He does not read the same Bible which I have been reading all my life. Mr Tibbs, I don't think has ever had a family member killed by gunmen. My uncle, who owned a small grocery shop in Clarendon, was held-up and robbed two years ago. The robbers took shop items, but that was not enough. They shot him two times in the head. He has three children Mr Tibbs, I am now their father. So you can chat all you want from your comfortable chair. I live in Jamaica and I am feeling the pain of crime and violence.

Mr Tibbs I grew up on the Bible. There are many scriptures where Jesus, punished evil-doers as an example to us. When the thieves and murders were misusing the House of God, Jesus grabbed a whip and lashed them out of his house. Jesus said we should sell our garments and buy a sword. Jesus did not expect us to allow murderers, thieves and rapists to climb all over us and we play helpless and foolish.

Jamaica Observer, Clovis and Garfield Higgins are right, hang them high. You cannot kill productive people and leave their families to suffer, and then all that happens is that you go to prison and get fat. I agree with Garfield some of these killers do not deserve to see more than one hour of sunlight per day.

Misty Smith