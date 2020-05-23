ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Light bill moves from $4,000 to $28,000 in one month for handicap person
The Editor,
Hi to all. My handicap brother who is living in Jamaica just got his light bill and the amount was almost $28,000.
Previously his light bill was approximately $4,000.
My brother only has one fridge and doesn't turn on his television. He lives alone and now his bill is way too high.
My niece went to the JPS office to find out why his bill was so high this month and the lady told her that they have to get someone to check the wiring.
My niece told them his wiring is fine as his house is new, only six-years-old and they said they can't help him because the meter showed the reading.
I was told that other people all over Jamaica are having the same problem.
Can someone please investigate the JPS, so that they stop sending out these ridiculous bills in a time when COVID-19 is hitting Jamaica so hard.
Thanks for listening and printing this letter.
D Hendricks (Canada)
