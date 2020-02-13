ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Lucea is a disgrace

Dear Editor,

It is a disgrace for anyone to drive through the town of Lucea, Hanover. For a town that is sandwiched between two of Jamaica's busiest tourist resorts -- Montego Bay and Negril -- one would think some effort would be made to ensure the town is at least decent to drive through.

The town is a national disgrace, it's disorganized and filthy, there is a total lack of oversight and management. The municipality and its members ought to be ashamed of themselves to know they have been elected to make the local environs better and their performance is on display daily.

The shoreline driving through the town is so unsightly one wonders where the Councilors, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Member of Parliament drive in order to reach the municipal building. One could never think they would see the condition of the beach and feel proud to say they represent Hanover and the town of Lucea is the capital of the parish. If a parish is in tatters at least make the capital of the parish something to be proud of.

The supermarkets in the town also need to take greater care when receiving goods in order not to be a nuisance to road users. The traffic build up that occurs in the town is in most cases caused by all the supermarkets that operate in the town that have delivery trucks parked on the side of the road with zero care for anyone. It's funny the police place such emphasis on the taxi operators but pay no attention to the business operators who are bigger problems, goes back to the age old adage- 'the poor man always feels the brunt'.

I call on the Mayor, Mr Sheridan Samuels and the MP, Mr Ian Hayles, to put some effort into making the town look presentable, not just for the thousands of tourists that drives through every day, but for the hard working tax-paying residents who have no option but to utilize the town for one reason or another. Allow the citizens to have pride in their town, make the town a representation of the municipality. In its current state, if the town of Lucea was a representation of the municipality and its members then we could put them all in charge of Riverton City Dump and we would expect them to think it is a place to live and raise families. Wake up members your town is a complete mess.

Javid Brown