ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Mark Golding? No!

Dear Editor,

Mark Golding? Mark Golding? Dayton Campbell, OK; Damion Crawford, OK, but Mark Golding? No.

Of all the people in the PNP, I have high regard for Mark Golding, Julian Robinson, Lisa Hannah and Peter Bunting.

Julian Robinson I must say I have lost some confidence in, as he has exposed some things that I think could not possibly be coming from him, anyway, for me, he is good. These individuals I view as a serious part of the future of Jamaica.

I view them as thought provoking, forward thinking and true patriots. To hear Mark Golding on the political stage becoming a Dr Dayton Campbell, who I think allows his emotions and the hype get the better of his intelligence, I was most disappointed.

When it comes to the topic of sexuality and gender identity in this 2020, even the dumbest politician must know this is not a winning topic to speak on negatively.

Jamaicans are slowly moving away from the homophobic culture where it's death and destruction once someone is suspected of being gay or bisexual. The People's National Party continues to throw all its points out the door, rendering its already unelectable self, more insignificant to the electorate.

On the topic of homosexuality, Portia Simpson-Miller gave the PNP a one up over the JLP as she boldly made it known she is not concerned about persons' sexuality once they are ready to serve their country whereas Bruce Golding on the international stage crippled the JLP on this topic by asserting he will not have gays serve in his Cabinet. The Peter Phillips-led PNP however, has now thrown the point right back at the JLP who is now viewed as progressive and open by most Jamaicans as the Prime Minister has posited the view that sexuality would not be a consideration for him to appoint to any position within his Government anyone. In addition, his overall policies and general plans for the country's development are widely popular.

The PNP has issued an “apology” which really is not an apology, while Mark Golding has issued what I think is a genuine apology.

Mr Golding as per Romans 3:23 “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”, so we understood you got carried away. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into the 'ray ray' politics some of your fellow comrades have taken a likeness to especially of late.

We forgive you, as we know this kind of rhetoric does not run in your DNA, as for the PNP, it's evident its bereft of any sensible plan to take Jamaica forward and as for leadership auto-pilot seem to be the order of the day. For those things, the polls will be the forgiving or unforgiving force. Wake up PNP stop forcing Jamaica to move on from you, please take note of Jack Welch's quote “if the rate of change on the outside exceeds the rate of change on the inside, the end is near.”

Javid Brown