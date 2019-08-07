ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Peter Phillips has a money problem

Dear Editor,

Despite the many losses, it seems lost on Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips and his followers that the electorate has transformed and are now taking a keener interest in casting their ballot at the polls.

For every election that he has lost has been blamed on vote buying. We can almost predict the swan song on every occasion.

When his rock proved to be not so solid in 2008, as he lost a challenge to then People's National Party (PNP) leader Portia Simpson Miller, his camp blamed the loss on vote buying.

Fast forward to 2016, and as campaign director, he loses the only election in history that the PNP should have won. His 'money problem' reared its head again when he ran a campaign based on Andrew Holness' big house and the idea that a tax free $1.5 million offer to workers would not work.

The electorate wasn't buying it. They loved the big beautiful house on the hill and they loved the idea of taking home $1.5 million tax free.

As PNP party leader in 2017 he once again finds himself with the problem in the South East St Mary by-election and he manages to lose a PNP seat to the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Dr Norman Dunn. Why? "Vote buying!"

We head over to East Portland with his most popular member Mr Damion Crawford himself, only to be outdone by the JLP's Ann-Marie "Action Ann" Vaz in a PNP safe seat. Why? "Vote buying!"

At every turn of an election, Dr Phillips sings the same tune -- he lost due to vote buying.

Now karma has showed up at his doorstep in the form of a leadership challenge from Peter Bunting, a successful banker. We have not yet reached the polls and already Mr Bunting's money is a huge problem for Dr Phillips and his followers.

If he loses come September 7, we will once again hear why. "Vote buying!"

Dr Phillips, we are tired of it. You have a money problem. Leave people's money alone. Stop blaming your inability to be elected on money or vote buying. This complain borders on contempt for voters.

For, how dare they not see the value in giving you the nod? The only explanation you have is that someone must have paid them to do it.

We are aware that vote buying is a reality. However, we are also aware that the electorate has changed. Please find a way to attract investors and voters to your party.

Ann Campbell