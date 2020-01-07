ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Peter Phillips is not trustworthy

Dear Editor,

For many years Jamaican's have been taken for a ride by politicians saying one thing today and four different things tomorrow. It is one of the reasons why Jamaican's don't trust politicians much. Peter Phillips is one such politician.

In his New Year's message Phillips called for a sharp rise in the minimum wage to $12,500 per 40 hour work week. His rationale is that somehow it will address the gap between poor and the rich. (That in and of itself is more Socialist clap trap. Rubbish.) He subsequently tweeted that he will be taking the fight for that instantaneous jump in the minimum wage to the nation's Parliament.

The problem with that is just four years ago this same hypocrite stood in the nation's Parliament and told the nation that an instantaneous increase in the minimum wage to $12, 500 would lead to serious job losses as businesses would not be able to absorb the big increase.

This is a classic instance of bait and switch. Nobody should believe for one moment that if the People's National Party (PNP) should get back in power they will immediately up the minimum wage to $12,500.

But at the heart of this bait and switch tactic by the Opposition Leader is a serious problem of Phillips' trustworthiness. If Phillips can be against one thing while in government and now for it because he is in Opposition, what will stop him from switching again when and if he is Prime Minister? Phillips cannot be trusted. And even the PNP agrees that he is not trustworthy. Just remember what Dayton Campbell said about him when he supported Peter Bunting.

Jamaica needs leaders that it can trust to say one thing and stick by it. Peter Phillips is not such a person.

Fabian Lewis