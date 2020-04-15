ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Pick a lane and stay in PM; our lives depend on it

The Editor:

I have received massive support for my article published in your online edition of Friday last calling on PM Andrew Holness to stop his middle of the road driving and pick a lane thereby displaying strong and decisive leadership in this unprecedented crisis.

As expected, I also received some criticisms from people, who mainly felt that a total lockdown of the country, as I feel should happen sooner than later, is impractical especially for inner city residents who are oftentimes unable to stock up on two days of food yet alone two weeks. I agree wholeheartedly with those who suggest a total lockdown to be far more complex and difficult than it appears but also ask that they consider the alternatives were the PM to continue speeding down the highway in the middle of the road addressing neither the health crisis nor the economic one, while attempting to simultaneously address both.

The current path will lead to the inevitable overwhelming of our health care system and loss of lives all while watching every Jamaican business - save and except for supermarkets, pharmacies and those selling COVID medical supplies - bleeding out to a slow, painful and inevitable death.

The PM is in an unenviable position where 'every weh him tun macca juk him'. I pray for him and certainly would not like to be inside the size 18 shoes he now wears. His supporters need not bash the messenger but take heed of the message as my advice or observations as expressed here should not be interpreted as "criticism" or being politically motivated as it is certainly neither.

That said, I again posit that from day one - the Gov't has been reacting to every move the dreaded enemy makes as against being proactive and going 10 steps ahead of the virus by taking steps we will inevitably have to take but, at this rate, when it is far too late. Catch-up in any battle is never the place one wants to be.

I called for the shutdown of the airports 10 days before it happened. Many close to the PM told me it was "impossible" and I replied very matter of fact, telling them it was not a matter of if, but when it would have to be done and the sooner the better. In hindsight, those 10 days of indecisiveness while trying to please both Peter and Paul were certainly not beneficial. Similarly, to those now suggesting a total lockdown is "impossible" I make clear my position that it WILL become a reality and it WILL happen at some point so why not sooner than later to save lives?

Why not have a lockdown on our terms as against when COVID dictates we have no other choice and ridicules our reactive decision making while snatching away many loved ones that need not have died?

We can win the battle against this virus now but time is running out and every second counts. If we wait to have tens of thousands of cases before doing it then it will be far too late and the war will be an impossible one to win. Having 100 ventilators sounds great but what happens to patient 101 and onward in need of such critical care?

The Gov't should be encouraging the private sector to stop buying medical equipment and ask them to help stockpile massive amounts of food which will be critical to feeding inner city residents when they are locked inside their houses, make no mistake, they will sadly be in the days ahead.

Companies like National Bakery, Purity and others should be asked to ramp up production of the bare necessities needed to sustain life for 14 days as only a lockdown of such a period, followed by 14 more days of social distancing with masks, will now get the dreaded virus on the back foot.

If we wait until the confirmed numbers dictate this action to be "necessary", I repeat it would by then be far too late and the press conferences will by then have turned to prayer meetings when the PM and Minister Tufton will be urging mass prayer - from home - and the count of importance will no longer be confirmed cases but the number of body bags lining the streets of this island.

The economy is not open as much the PM fools himself it is. Businesses are not "getting by" but bleeding out. Lock down the country after giving persons five days to stock up.

Call on the JPS and NWC to offer mandatory free service to its customers over this period and call out the army to keep persons in their homes while distributing rations to those most vulnerable in our society.

Any essential worker not found wearing a mask while on the street should be imprisoned with no exception as they would pose a risk to society while others make the ultimate sacrifice of eating one "meal" a day to have us return to some sense of normality.

The PM needs to stop being like the loving father trying to please two of his children involved in a fight (in this case one named "health" and the other named "economy") and ending up with neither speaking to him as a result of his middle of the road stance.

We are at war and that means making war time decisions. It also means strong and decisive leadership over optics and politics. With that in mind, can someone tell me if the social media teams that accompany Minister Tufton and the PM everywhere, are considered "essential services"?.

History will judge PM Holness by the decisions he took to save lives and rescue the economy by being proactive and swift in his decision making as against reacting over and over again and failing to learn from the mistakes others across the globe.

No amount of suave photo ops, social media postings or private jokes shared with Minister McKenzie will help at this stage. I pray the tough and correct decisions are made immediately simply because your life as well as mine and that of my loved ones, depend on it.

As always.

Leroy D

Via email

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com