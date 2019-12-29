ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Points for sustainable development

Dear Editor,

2020 is upon us and we should reflect on where we are and where we need to be going in terms of sustainable development. I would like to suggest a few points for consideration as follows:

Tourism needs to be more focused on development which integrates benefits for the people in the communities and the workers in the industry. Continuing with an approach where we develop beautiful beach properties and across the road, we have neglected squatter settlements and poverty prevailing is a formula for disaster and our politicians, planners and implementers need to rethink our approaches. Meaningful community development and housing for the workers must be an integral component of future major developments.

Forest Management, Valuation & Carbon Trading — Often the debate about mining versus forest preservation comes down to economics and the mining sector points to the jobs and funds generated compared to forest preservation. We environmentalists now need to focus on the management of our Forests and valuing the carbon sequestration so we can trade the carbon credits on the international market with firms that have a major carbon footprint, such as forward-thinking Richard Branson's Virgin airlines as an example. The funds generated can then be used to better manage and preserve our forests and provide alternative livelihoods that are more sustainable than jobs in mining.

Logistics and Manufacturing — We now need to encourage our entrepreneurs to forge partnerships with major manufacturing companies in the USA, Europe, China, India and other countries to seriously develop our potential as a logistics and manufacturing hub particularly for high end consumer products. From a geopolitical and location perspective, Jamaica is ideally placed to take advantage of our creative and easily trainable people to become the "Singapore of the Caribbean".

Corruption, Cronyism and Crime — reduction and eventual elimination must be a priority for 2020 where we show our seriousness about dealing with these curses and get serious about integrity and upholding the law. Those who are guilty must be brought to book and let us show the world we are serious.

Thanks for entertaining my thoughts.

Robert Stephens