ONLINE READERS' COMMENT: Social distancing and curfew only buy time

The Editor,

From in March, Jamaica has been in crisis mode to deal with COVID-19. Everyone is affected financially, emotionally and for some health wise.

Life is more important than money but especially in the urban setting if you don't have money you cannot eat.

Although politicians talk about loving the people, that is usually sweet nothingness.

Since it unlikely that every mouth will be fed under the current lockdown, I oppose it. Firstly, social distancing and curfew only buy time. It has not stopped the spread of the virus in any country across the world. It was found that 5 per cent to 80 per cent of cases COVID-19 are asymptomatic. They can still pass on the coronavirus, so testing aggressively is the best way to identify and isolate the coronavirus.

This lockdown seems like watching your back by politicians without showing the true picture of the COVID-19 prevalence in the country. It is based on political expediency. Politicians usually do what will give them votes; not what's good for the nation.

Secondly, preventing mass unemployment post COVID-19 should be the main objective not economic growth.

Once people are employed less suffering will occur and social cohesion will be preserve. Greed is a powerful motivation; people will continue business once there is money to be made. It might be different people but that is the nature of business. There is no way businesses could survive if there is mass unemployment.

Thirdly, austerity does not work because it decreases the tax base, increases unemployment and slows the velocity of money therefore promoting slow growth, if any.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank always prescribe austerity and structural adjustment.

The United States has veto power in the IMF and the World Bank and is their greatest contributor or benefactor. Do you see the US practicing austerity?



Yours truly,

Brian Ellis Plummer