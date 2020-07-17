ONLINE READER'S COMMENT: These last days generations are a cause for concern

The Editor,

These last days generations are a cause for concern. And, it has been said that the youths of today will be the men and women of tomorrow. If that is the case, it will be a sad tomorrow, unless they change from their detrimental mentality.

Are you surprised, about Jamaica's high murder rate? I am not really surprised. Look at the detrimental behaviour of most of our youths. Look at the way they play and have fun with each other. It's like they are going to strike down each other. Listen to the way they speak to each other, the words that come from their mouths? Have mercy! Very disgraceful indeed.

It's being said that most of the crimes that are being committed in this country are done by the youths. And it's certainly true. Former teacher, Ms Mervis Henry, who is a regular caller on our radio call-in programmes; a lady who has always raised some very good points, has said more than once, that "these young people need to change from their negative mindset. They have a mind problem. They need to fix their minds and change from their evil mentality ... "

Ms Mervis deserves a national award.

In my opinion, most of these last days' generations love the music of the devil, instead of the good music. If we continue to bask in murder music, "dawg nyaam wi suppa!" Most of them are not humble, and are displaying the badman attitude. Most of them seem to be lacking in manners, discipline and respect - with violent attitudes. And this is very serious. Anywhere you go, the young people of Jamaica, with their cellphones and radios, will never play the good and inspiring songs, only the filthy ones they focus on. What a crazy world we are living in!

When you go to the stores, supermarkets, wholesale and retail outlets, the young men who approach you at the door, with a bottle of sanitiser for your hands, when you say, 'Good morning!" or "Good evening!" to them, most of them don't answer you. And with hostile faces! People like those should never be allowed to work at those places.

Thank you very much.

Yours truly,

Donald J Mckoy