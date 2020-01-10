ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica Observer, Clovis and Garfield Higgins should be ashamed

Dear Editor,

I am shocked that in a supposedly civilized country, like Jamaica, the Land of my Birth, the Jamaica Observer cartoonist, Clovis is publishing daily cartoons advocating hanging.

Hanging has been abandoned is most civilized countries around the world. It seems that Clovis is bloodthirsty and so too is the Jamaica Observer. How can Jamaica be a God-fearing country and have a public newspaper publishing almost on a daily basis this eye-for-an-eye drum-beating. The Jamaica Observer needs to know that the more violence you promote the more violent the society will become. We must reform those who have gone astray with love and forgiveness, not brutality and revenge.

Then there is Observer columnist Garfield Higgins who last week Sunday called for the building of a prison like ADX in the USA. That is one of the most cruel prisons in the world. Inmates only see the light of day one of 24 hours and are locked off from the rest of mankind for the rest of their lives. This is cruel and usual punishment Mr Higgins. Matching cruelty with cruelty will only cause more cruelty. We must take our brothers and sisters along the path of reformation and transformation. Jesus preached loved and forgiveness, not a bigger sword for those who drew the sword against us.

Jamaica Observer, Clovis and Garfield Higgins need to be ashamed of themselves.

J Tibbs