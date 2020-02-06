ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Jamaica needs a third political party

Dear Editor,

I am of the view that we urgently need a viable third political party in Jamaica.

Amidst the present turmoil in the political scene with one party obsessed with highlighting episodes of corruption in the other, while omitting to address instances of their own misdeeds during their time in office, I am more convinced than ever that what Jamaica desperately needs at this time is a viable and proactive third party.

While I can hear people bemoaning that we have presently, two existing registered third parties that appear to be dead and all but buried, I don't think that such believers have given thought and analyses as to the reason for this reality.

The impression has long been created that third parties will never gain prominence in this country and that may be true if the expectation is for that third party to attempt to gain state power and to campaign with such a belief. I am under no such illusion and believe that the right message would gain some traction by adopting a more realistic approach and argument.

Imagine if you will, a Jamaican Parliament consisting of the two major parties and a third garnering between five and ten seats. This would surely be a game changer in Jamaican politics and parliamentary procedures. No longer would the suffering public be forced to watch one party tearing the other down, highlighting all the negatives without being able to point to their difference and effectiveness when they were the captain of the ship. In such a scenario the third party would balance the argument by not only highlighting the anomalies, but also putting forward arguments as to adjustments that could be made to suggested policies by the party in power but needing refinement.

If we should care to cast our minds back to the not too distant past, a third political party, the National Democratic Movement (NDM) had enunciated policies which found resonance in many quarters but failed to gain traction in the business community due, I suspect, to the belief that funding invested in a third party would be a waste of time.

Well I believe the time has come for sensible, nonpartisan Jamaicans to wake up from their slumber and emulate those smaller Caribbean islands with three, four or five political parties.

In Jamaica's case the third party would commence by stressing to the public that the aim is not to attempt winning state power but to canvas the five or so constituencies most likely not tribalised, to the extent that these constituencies could combine to become the most powerful force in the house, holding the balance between which policies are beneficial for Jamaica's long term good and which should be relegated and/or rejected.

A campaign based on this concept should, in my opinion, stir interest in even the most doubtful yet hopeful.

I will be greatly interested to hear others' point of view on this topic.

William McKenzie