ONLINE READERS' COMMENTS: People of St Thomas don't ignore the warnings

The Editor, Sir:

By now, the entire world and its people have seen or realized that the corona-virus or COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise, and due to its effect, it has been described as a 'pandemic', so world leaders are taking various measures in order to curtail the situation that will be long remembered.

As a native and resident of St Thomas, a thing that I have observed however is that, based on the fact or notion that the parish has not yet recorded a positive case of the virus, some people are not adhering to the strict 'social distance' rules that has been put in place by the Government.

Although some businesses are allowed to operate during a specified time announced; in the main towns across the parish it is visible that people are making preparation for any announcement from government, so the banks, remittance centres, and supermarket lines especially are lengthy. And, I believe that there are similar activities in the other parishes, but the 'close' contact rule in this area has been ignored.

Because, I am concerned and not attempting to be an alarmist, if the practice is allowed to continue and the virus is later detected in the parish, then I strongly believe that it will spread like a wild-fire leading to a serious outbreak in this region unless our immune systems are immune.

Nonetheless, as a caution, I urge the appropriate authorities to follow up on this article and enforce the 'social distance' rule in order to prevent a catastrophe, despite the frequent sanitation practice of cleaning the hands.

I am,