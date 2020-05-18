ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Brilliant speech today from WHO director general

Dear Editors,

The opening speech by the World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the World Health Assembly today is, without doubt, the most brilliant watershed speech by any Director General over the past forty years since I have been listening and studying speeches by Director Generals. This speech ought to be disseminated in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean communities, not to mention local community organisations and institutions such as schools and religious organisations, community colleges, and universities.

Indeed, the speech should be studied and used to inform development and economic policies by national policy, development, and economic institutions.

Read Tedros' full speech here

The relevance of the speech to global and national development is timely and strategically important for all countries whose economic development models are presently at an existential crossroads.

The national media has a duty and responsibility to give leadership to the dissemination of this important policy statement by the director general.

As a public health specialist of almost fifty years of practice, I support the director general without reservation and congratulate the WHO and its professional and technical experts for its indefatigable scientific evidence-based, data-driven, fact-based, peer-reviewed scientific work. Most importantly however is the sharing of this work with the people in a manner that communicates with the ordinary people in grassroots communities.

Thank you WHO, and urge you to continue your present style of work and the excellent content shared with us who live and work in the trenches in developing countries.

Sincerely,

Prof Winston Davidson CD, JP

Professor of Public Health & Health Technology,

School of Public Health & Health Technology

University of Technology, Jamaica