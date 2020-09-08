OUR approves connection/reconnection fee for Tryall Golf and Beach Club

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has approved a request by Tryall Golf and Beach Club Limited (TGBC) to charge residents of its villas in Hanover a connection/reconnection fee of $5,040 for water supply.

The OUR's decision took effect September 1, 2020.

TGBC is a privately owned company which was granted a Water Supply and Distribution Licence on August 27, 2018. It supplies potable water to homeowners and residents in Tryall Golf and Beach Club.

The regulatory body said this follows its approval of water rates for TGBC's customers, which took effect April 1, 2019 after review of a rate application submitted by the company. It said the company applied for the $5,040 connection/reconnection fee on May 12, 2020.

In assessing the reasonableness of TGBC's application, the OUR said it was guided by its “No Objection Policy”. This policy, it said, is based on a principle that if the rates proposed by a small private water or sewerage services provider are below those being charged by the National Water Commission and other small water providers for comparable services, the OUR would not object to the implementation of the proposed rates.

The body's analysis indicates that TGBC's rates do not exceed those charged by the NWC for comparable services and was within the existing industry average and therefore approved its request.

Consistent with its licence, TGBC can apply for another tariff review two years after OUR's April 1, 2019 Tariff Determination Notice, the OUR said.