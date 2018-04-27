OUR calls on businesses to prepare for new 10-digit dialling
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reminding business operators that significant planning will be required in adopting the new 10-digit dialling to be introduced at the end of May 2018.
The new 10-digit dialling will be implemented as part of the addition of a new Jamaican area code – 658.
Consultant, Numbering Administration and ICT Network at the OUR, Curtis Robinson, speaking at the OUR media workshop on April 25, said that some things that should be included in planning for the 10-digit dialling as well as the new area code are the reprogramming of private branch exchange (PBX) systems, fax machines and safety/security systems.
Businesses will also need to modify their printing materials, including stationery, business cards, labels, print advertisements, promotional materials as well as signage to reflect the 10-digit number.
In the meantime, Jamaicans are reminded that in saving numbers to their phones, they should start adding 876 to the number. In dialling local toll-free numbers, the '1' will also need to be removed to maintain the standard 10-digit dialling.
A telecoms representative in attendance at the workshop advised that smartphone users can utilise applications such as 'add country code' or 'contact optimiser pro' to convert all telephone contacts with a seven-digit number to append the 876.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr Andrew Wheatley, speaking at the workshop said that “the introduction of the new area code and 10-digit dialling is an indication of how we have grown as a nation and as users of telecommunication services”.
Jamaica has been utilising the 876 area code since 1996 and will become the first English-speaking Caribbean country to introduce 10-digit dialling with the addition of the 658 area code on May 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy