OUR chairman leaving office in January

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), Joseph M Matalon, will demit office on January 1, 2020, to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

According to an OUR news release, Matalon, who is the first chairman of the seven-member office appointed for five years in 2016, submitted his resignation to the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, earlier this month.

OUR said he indicated to the Governor General that he was stepping down to pursue his interests in business areas that could potentially be in conflict with his position as a member of the office.

The regulatory body noted that Matalon expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the OUR at a pivotal time in the organisation's history.

OUR's Director-General, Ansord Hewitt, expressed regret on behalf of the staff and management at Matalon's departure, and thanked him for his sage leadership throughout his tenure, OUR said.

“Mr Matalon brought strong and insightful guidance as well as novel thinking to the organization's new direction, post-2016, and helped tremendously with the transition from the old to the new structure of the office. His acute grasp of issues, strong visionary leadership, exemplary work ethic and presence and willing ear will really be missed,” Hewitt said.