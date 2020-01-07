OUR invites the public to design new logo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans at home and abroad are being invited by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) to produce its next logo by participating in a design competition. Half a million dollars total will be awarded to the winners of the competition.

OUR said the design competition is open to all members of the public and interested parties can enter in either of two categories:

Category 1: (Open) All Jamaicans, 16 years old and over.

Category 2: (Students) registered secondary and tertiary level students between 16 and 24 years old. Students must be registered in an educational institution in Jamaica.

The agency said winners in each category will each receive $100,000, while second and third place winners will also receive cash prizes. Teachers and schools of the top three entries in the Student category will also receive cash and prizes.

OUR noted that the current logo has been in use since the inception of the agency in 1997.

“After twenty two years, it is now time to change to a logo that is contemporary and more represent what we do. Entrants may modernise the existing logo or create a new logo but all entries must comply with the copyright laws of Jamaica,” Director of Consumer and Public Affairs, Yvonne Nicholson said.

Adding that there is no fee to enter the competition, OUR said the deadline for receipt of entries is January 31.

A maximum of two entries per artist is allowed and each should have the artwork in colour and one in black and white.

The agency said that all entries must be accompanied by an entry form. The entry form, as well as the competition rules and other important information on the OUR's Logo Competition can be found on the OUR's website at www.our.org.jm.