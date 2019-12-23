OUR issues directive to Flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has briefed Flow regarding the conduct of a comprehensive investigative analysis of the incident which resulted in significant service interruptions to thousands of its customers on December 14 and 15.

According to the OUR, Flow is required to indicate by December 27 a timeline for completing its investigation and submitting a report.

The OUR said the report should identify all system, human, procedural/policy and latent root causes of the incident and must provide a full, clear and unambiguous explanation of the event, identify the underlying causes, and present the effectual measures taken and to be taken to prevent a recurrence and to protect the public's interest.

In a letter to Flow's Country Manager Stephen Price, the OUR, after reviewing the preliminary report submitted by the telecommunications provider on December 16, ordered that Flow includes in its promised follow-up report, due during the week of December 22-28, information and/or clarification regarding:

The duration of the outage on the mobile networks. The geographical coverage of the outage, indicating all affected parishes. The timeline for completing the post-incident investigation and submitting a detailed report to the OUR. Whether consideration will be given to compensate customers who in some instances would have lost as much as 18 hours of their credit validity period.

The OUR noted that this latest disruption came in the wake of recent problems on the network in October which prompted a meeting with Flow on October 29.