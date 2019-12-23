OUR issues directive to Flow
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has briefed Flow regarding the conduct of a comprehensive investigative analysis of the incident which resulted in significant service interruptions to thousands of its customers on December 14 and 15.
According to the OUR, Flow is required to indicate by December 27 a timeline for completing its investigation and submitting a report.
The OUR said the report should identify all system, human, procedural/policy and latent root causes of the incident and must provide a full, clear and unambiguous explanation of the event, identify the underlying causes, and present the effectual measures taken and to be taken to prevent a recurrence and to protect the public's interest.
In a letter to Flow's Country Manager Stephen Price, the OUR, after reviewing the preliminary report submitted by the telecommunications provider on December 16, ordered that Flow includes in its promised follow-up report, due during the week of December 22-28, information and/or clarification regarding:
- The duration of the outage on the mobile networks.
- The geographical coverage of the outage, indicating all affected parishes.
- The timeline for completing the post-incident investigation and submitting a detailed report to the OUR.
- Whether consideration will be given to compensate customers who in some instances would have lost as much as 18 hours of their credit validity period.
The OUR noted that this latest disruption came in the wake of recent problems on the network in October which prompted a meeting with Flow on October 29.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy