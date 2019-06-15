OUR moves to address complaints about telecoms services
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is seeking to address frequent complaints about services and packages being offered by telecommunications service providers.
OUR in a press release said it recently published a consultation document on its website titled, 'Improving Information Transparency in Telecommunication Markets', to receive comments from the public.
The utilities regulator said this comes against the background of increased complaints from customers about unexpectedly high bills for post-paid subscribers and credit depletion in the case of pre-paid subscribers.
According to OUR, consumers have complained about: high call charges; non-receipt of notification when data credit is nearly exhausted, or has been exhausted; incidents of rapid credit depletion when credit is applied for data use; and exhaustion of data plan/credit when 'mobile data' was disabled on their devices.
It also noted that the sector has seen the introduction of various new product and service offerings providing more options for consumers, which if not properly understood, can result in both pre- and post-purchase challenges.
OUR said it formally brought these to the attention of the telecommunications service providers.
The utilities regulator expressed that although measures have been taken by service providers to reduce the instances of unexpectedly high billing and rapid credit depletion, there are still complaints to the OUR, albeit at a reduced level.
People who wish to express opinions on this consultation document are invited to submit their comments in writing to the OUR by post to: The Office of Utilities Regulation, 36 Trafalgar Road, 3rd Floor, PCJ Building, Kingston 10. Emails should be addressed to: marsha.minott@our.org.jm.
Responses are requested by June 28.
