OUR rejects JPS's tariff review application

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has rejected the Jamaica Public Service's (JPS) 2019-24 tariff review application, citing material deficiencies including the absence of critical information and supporting documentation.

The OUR's rejection of the application is reportedly pursuant to Schedule 3, paragraph 7 of the Electricity Licence, 2016, which states inter alia, that “if the Office determines that the filing is deficient it shall reject such filing within the said ten (10) working days and shall notify the Licensee clearly identifying the deficiencies”.

As a result of this decision, the public consultations on the JPS tariff proposal scheduled for August 20 to September 4, have been postponed until further notice, the OUR said in a statement today.

Under the company's Electricity Licence, 2016, the OUR had ten working days to conduct its preliminary examination and inform JPS if it will accept or reject its application. The JPS had applied for a rate review on July 31.

Following their preliminary assessment of the submission, on August 15, the OUR's technical team concluded that it was deficient and would not allow for a comprehensive evaluation of the application. The inherent deficiencies identified in the application were communicated to the JPS in a letter issued August 16, the regulatory agency said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the OUR noted that the JPS may resubmit its application when the identified deficiencies, and any items requiring further clarification or additional information, have been rectified.