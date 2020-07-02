OUR says controversial post should enhance public awareness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it has taken note of reactions to one of its now viral anti-theft social media posts.

According to the OUR, the post has been part of a long running, multimedia anti-theft public education campaign since 2018.

It said the post outlined the negative effects that stealing electricity has on Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and its customers.

“The campaign serves to highlight the impact of infrastructure and other theft which has plagued the utility providers in the water, electricity and telecommunication sectors. The intent of the campaign is to highlight consumer responsibility and explain the impact of this larceny which not only impacts bills, but also causes service disruption and injuries,” the regulator said.

“Comments on the post suggest that the OUR is unfair in allowing the JPS to pass on to its paying customers additional charges related to the loss/theft of electricity,” the statement said.

The OUR said part of its duty, as the regulator of electricity, is “not only to enforce the provisions of the OUR Act and other relevant regulatory instruments, but it also has the responsibility to enhance public awareness of the impact of societal behaviour that adversely impacts utility costs,” the statement added.