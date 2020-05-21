OUR seeks more public feedback on JPS tariff application

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is renewing its invitation for public feedback regarding the 2019-24 tariff application submitted by the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS).

JPS had re-submitted its tariff application to the OUR on December 30, 2019 after it had been initially rejected by the regulator in August 2019 for lacking vital information.

As part of its review, the OUR planned eight town hall meetings and two business stakeholder meetings to allow JPS to make presentations to its customers regarding its application, and receive feedback.

However, the OUR said due to the Government's COVID-19 guidelines for public gatherings, several of the town hall meetings with JPS customers were cancelled.

The regulator said, consistent with its mandate to include customer input in tariff determinations, JPS customers are invited to review the tariff application document and summary and submit their comments to the OUR via email at: jpstariff2019@our.org.jm by May 29.

The OUR said public notices were published in the major newspapers, the OUR's social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn) and via direct emails, inviting residential and commercial customers to review JPS's proposals and make their comments.

A quality of service questionnaire was also distributed to canvass the views of JPS customers across the island, regarding quality of service issues with JPS, said OUR.

JPS customers are invited to visit the OUR's website at www.our.org.jm to view the JPS tariff application.