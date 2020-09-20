OUR sees jump in customer complaints

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting a significant jump in the number of utility customer complaints during the 2020 April-June quarter.

The figures were reported in its recently released Quarterly Performance Report for the period.

The regulatory body said the number of contacts to its Consumer Affairs Unit for the quarter was 1,974 — an increase of 91 per cent over the preceding quarter's 1,033.

The body noted that the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) recorded the largest increase, at 196 per cent, moving from 303 customer complaints in the January to March quarter to 898 in April to June.

The National Water Commission (NWC) saw a 60 per cent increase in customer complaints, while telecommunications provider Flow saw a 33 per cent increase. Digicel reported a -1 per cent decrease in customer complaints for the period.

The OUR said data indicated that the most significant increases comparing the current and preceding quarters related to billing matters (168 per cent), disconnection (125 per cent), and terms and conditions of service (113 per cent).

It added that JPS and NWC accounted for the highest number of billing related matters. Service interruption issues — at 12 per cent of total contacts — remained the second highest reason for customer contact to the unit, the OUR said.