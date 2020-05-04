OUR suspends four guaranteed standards for NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it has granted the National Water Commission's (NWC) request to suspend four of its guaranteed standards for three months as a result of the Government's imposed guidelines in the COVID-19 response, which has impacted its operations.
According to the OUR, guaranteed standards are the minimum service level requirements of utility companies imposed to ensure value to customers. A breach of a guaranteed standard can result in a compensatory payment to affected customers as a credit on their next bill.
The OUR said the NWC cited constraints caused by the measures implemented by the Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19, as well as its own precautionary islandwide measures to address staff and public safety concerns, factors that have impaired its ability to meet the guaranteed standards.
The four standards which have been suspended are:
• Maximum time of 10 working days to connect supply and install meter after establishment of contract.
• Maximum of 30 working days to install metre on customer's request.
• Maximum of 20 working days to verify and repair or replace meter after defect is identified by or reported to the NWC.
• Should not be more than two consecutive estimated bills (where company has access to the meter).
The OUR said it has asked the NWC to immediately notify customers of the suspension of these guaranteed standards.
The OUR encouraged customers to become familiar with all guaranteed standards implemented for utilities providers so they can hold the providers more accountable for quality of service.
