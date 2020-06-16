OUR to audit JPS after complaints of exorbitant bills
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) is to audit the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) following widespread public complaints about exponential increases in electricity bills since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Speaking in a Nationwide Radio interview this morning, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams said she made the request.
The minister said the Cabinet also requested officials from the energy monopoly to attend a meeting next Monday over the issue.
"These complaints are legitimate and I'm outraged that the JPS has allowed this to continue for so long without really responding in a tangible way to persons who have complained to them. People are already suffering from COVID-19, many have lost their jobs, they don't know when they will be called back and now to have the JPS pile on this on top of everything else," William's lamented.
She said there have been complaints of disconnections, when persons have paid what they can afford.
"Something is wrong at JPS and I've indicated to the OUR that I'm calling on them to initiate an audit and inquiry of the JPS. When the minister calls on the OUR to initiate an audit, it is serious".
Members of the public have been complaining in the past few weeks about massive increases in their light bills.
Among those affected are Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte and Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell.
Malahoo Forte said her bill has increased by 1000 per cent.
“I've heard the complaints of so many about huge #JPS bills. Now I have received one which is totally out of whack with my pattern of consumption, with absolutely no change in use that could cause an over 1,000% increase in the bill!” she tweeted on Saturday.
Her complaint followed a similar tweet by Powell, who last week joined calls echoing from around the country for the light and power provider to address the spike in electricity bills.
Last Tuesday, Powell said, “@myJPSonline wah really ah gwane? My bill jumped over 20k+ each month. I've a solar panel system set up...when we saw the 1st increase we decided to purposely cut back on washing etc 2c if the bill would go down it went up more. This is deliberate by you guys plain and simple.”
In response to Malahoo Forte, JPS said "There are several variables impacting customers' bills, so it's difficult to make a general statement re what could have happened in the absence of a thorough investigation".
