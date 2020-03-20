OUR urges customer contact by phone, e-mail and social media
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), in light of the current threat of COVID-19, has immediately and until further notice stopped accepting walk-in customers and is encouraging utility consumers to use the other available means of contacting its Consumer Affairs Unit.
The OUR said it recognises the risk to Jamaicans caused by the spread of COVID-19, but remains committed to help all utility consumers, especially those who have complaints which they have already taken to their service providers but are still dissatisfied with the outcome, and those who wish to use their appeals process.
“Although our office remains open, we have activated our COVID-19 action plan which includes a work-from-home initiative, a limit on the number of staff and visitors, and a reduction of face-to-face engagement,” the OUR said in a news release.
“Our consumer affairs officers are fully equipped to handle consumer matters from utility customers who e-mail, telephone or use social media to contact us,” it continued.
Utility consumers are therefore urged to call at 876-968-6053 or toll-free 888-CALL-OUR, e-mail consumer@our.org.jm or use social media platforms to communicate during the crisis.
