OUR withdraws claim against OCG
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Utilities Regulation (OUR) has withdrawn its claim against the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) over its findings on the utilities regulator's process to review proposals for the supply of 360 megawatts of power to the national grid in 2013.
The two organisations, in a joint statement today, said they have been in discussion since the claim was filed in the Supreme Court in 2016 and “have now resolved certain misunderstandings”.
The parties said they have mutually agreed that “…there is no further need for the Court's intervention, or for either party to incur further litigation expense…”
The OUR said it agreed to withdraw its claim with each party bearing their own costs, and a Notice of Discontinuance has since been filed.
The entities also affirmed that, “both being statutory bodies each with responsibilities for regulatory monitoring and compliance are committed to continuing collaboration in keeping with their mandate in order to ensure best practices and the observance of good governance for the national good and to optimise outcomes, as they each perform their particular statutory obligations.”
