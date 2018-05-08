Obama says Trump's Iran decision 'misguided'
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Former US president Barack Obama made a rare public criticism of his successor Tuesday, describing Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal as "misguided" and a "serious mistake."
"The reality is clear. The JCPOA is working," Obama said in a statement, referring to the deal his administration brokered in 2015. "That is a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current US secretary of defense."
"That is why today's announcement is so misguided," he added. "I believe that the decision to put the JCPOA at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy