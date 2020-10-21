Obama to hold 'drive-in' rally for Biden in Philadelphia
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) - Former US president Barack Obama's first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a "drive-in car rally" in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Biden campaign said.
Philadelphia, with a population of 1.6 million, is the largest city in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the November 3 election between Biden and President Donald Trump.
The 59-year-old Obama will "hold a drive-in car rally and encourage Pennsylvanians to make their plans to vote early," the Biden campaign said in a statement.
Democrats have been urging voters to cast their ballots early in the states that allow it because of the coronavirus pandemic and the potential for long lines on Election Day.
According to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida, more than 35 million Americans have already voted.
While Trump, 74, has been holding large campaign rallies around the country, Biden, 77, has opted to hold smaller events because of the health crisis.
The drive-in rally, where supporters remain in their cars, has become a feature of Biden campaign events.
Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 but is trailing Biden in the Keystone State by 3.8 points, according to an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics.
Obama remained on the sidelines during the Democratic presidential primaries but he endorsed his former vice president after he won the party nomination.
During the party convention in August, Obama urged voters to support Biden and said "our democracy" is at stake.
"(Biden) made me a better president," Obama said. "He's got the character and the experience to make us a better country."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy