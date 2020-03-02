Observer squabble

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Officials from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are crying foul after persons claiming to be supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) turned up at some of the polling stations in the Clarendon South Eastern by-election in white shirts with the word 'OBSERVER' in the back.

The PNP is not contesting the election which is a run-off between the JLP's Pearnel Charles Jr and independent candidate Dereck Lambert.

A number of independent bodies are monitoring the by-election, but Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary, who is monitoring a polling station in Portland Cottage, said he has confirmed that these persons are not members of these bodies.

“I saw them where we have our tent set up and they were asking for information on our list. I asked the lady to kindly remove from our area because any information is private,” said Creary.

“It is a clear ploy by the PNP to confuse. The party has said its not contesting but its workers have on shirts aimed at confusing the people of South East Clarendon,” added Creary.

When our news team spoke to some of the persons dressed in the white shirts marked OBSERVER, they claimed that they were collecting data on behalf of the PNP.

“We not doing any interview but we not taking part in this election. We are just getting some information,” said one of the women.

Arthur Hall