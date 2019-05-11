Occupational Safety and Health law will be a reality soon, says Labour minister

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, says the proposed Occupational Safety and Health Act is closer to being passed into law.

Speaking at the Jamaica Employers' Federation (JEF) 37th Annual Business and Workplace Convention and Expo, at the Moon Palace Jamaica Resort and Spa in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Thursday, Robinson said the Act will protect the welfare of workers and safeguard businesses by ensuring that employers put the necessary health and safety measures in place.

“This Act has been in gestation for more than 20 years and is now before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament. We are now going through the clauses, stage by stage, and, in short order, will be law in Jamaica. It is a piece of legislation that is coming to protect employers and employees,” she said.

The minister encouraged employers and employees to acquaint themselves with the key elements of the proposed Act, noting that it is pivotal to ensuring that Jamaicans enjoy the benefits of working in a healthy and safe environment.

“I encourage everyone to read it, to get familiar with it, because it will be a game changer for investments in Jamaica. We know that it has been long in coming, but we have done the work and we will be coming with it as law shortly,” Robinson said.

The Act addresses safety and health in the Jamaican workplace, within a framework that balances the competing interests of employers and workers.

Consistent with ILO Convention 155, the Occupational Safety and Health legislation will apply to people in all areas of economic activity, including the public and private sectors, as well as the formal and informal economies.

In the meantime, Robinson highlighted that the JEF remains one of Jamaica's most dedicated non-governmental organisations that is committed to excellence through research, publication of books and journals, voluntary participation in the social and economic advancement of Jamaica and, most importantly, the human capital, through capacity building.

The JEF conference, which ends today, is being held under the theme 'Today's Vision…Tomorrow's Reality'.