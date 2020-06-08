Oceans key to COVID-19 recovery — some world leaders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fourteen Heads of State and Government around the world, including Jamaica's Andrew Holness, today declared that the ocean is key to global recovery from COVID-19.

In a joint statement on the occasion of World Oceans Day — observed annually on June 8 — the members of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy argued that nature plays an important role in recovery, and positioned blue nature - not just green – as a solution.

“World leaders must value the ocean in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis,” the group argued. “In a sustainable ocean economy, effective protection, sustainable production and equitable prosperity go hand-in-hand. Investing in a sustainable ocean economy is an excellent deal: it has considerable benefits for the global economy, the ocean and societal well-being.

The high-level panel comprises the leaders of Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Norway, Palau and Portugal.

“Blue nature is central to the planet and its people,” they argued. “The ocean covers over 70 per cent of the earth's surface, absorbs about a quarter of all carbon emissions, and captures more than 90 per cent of the additional heat they generate.

“A fundamental building block of the global economy, it contributes over $2.5 trillion annually in value-added services, feeds over three billion people, provides a livelihood for over three billion people, and transports around 90 per cent of world trade. It is also a source of renewable energy and key ingredients for fighting disease. And it can do more if we sustainably manage it,” the joint statement said.

Meanwhile, in its own statement to mark the international observance, the Government of Jamaica has declared that it is “far advanced” in the process to declare the Pedro Cays and surrounding waters as well as the Black River landscape/seascape as protected areas.

The statement, released by Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Simth, said the move is in tandem with the island's commitment to safeguarding its marine resources, improving its network of protected areas, and fulfilling the voluntary commitments made at the 2017 United Nations Oceans Conference.

She did not disclose a timeline for the completion of the process.

“Jamaica joins the international community in celebrating World Oceans Day 2020 under the theme 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean', with the focus on uniting conservation efforts of the ocean and its resources through novel ideas and solutions,” Johnson Smith said.

“As a small island state, we cannot over-emphasise the significance of conservation and management of the oceans and seas, as they represent important elements in the achievement of a sustainable future for all,” she added.

Roughly nine per cent of the island's land and marine surface area is currently classified as protected.

Seeking to extend it, Johnson Smith said, is also in line with the country's efforts at the international level to protect and govern the common heritage of mankind as well as its participation in the discussions focused on the ocean and the management of its resources.

“We remain an active member of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy spearheaded by Norway, which is aimed at developing, catalysing and supporting solutions for ocean health and wealth in policy, governance, technology and finance. We look forward to a successful UN Ocean Conference now rescheduled for 2021 in Lisbon,” the minister said.

In terms of the coronavirus, Johnson Smith said that while the pandemic has dealt a blow to those who rely on it for a living, it has been an unlikely source of respite for the marine environment.

“Many people who depend on the oceans and seas for a living have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the maritime sector and related economies on which they depend have been either shut down or slowed significantly. We are, however, deeply grateful for the resultant silver lining of the reduction in marine pollution.

“In this context, it is therefore imperative that as a world, we collaborate and innovate to develop new measures to combat pollution, establish higher standards and promote research to ensure the sustainability of the ocean and its resources, so that our “new normal” in the maritime sector is in fact a better one,” she remarked.

Johnson Smith also used the occasion to call on members of the public, to whom she referred as stewards of the global common, to build awareness of the importance of the ocean and the need to sustainably use its resources to the benefit of present and future generations.