Odane Smith listed as person of interest

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Police are listing 26-year-old Odane Smith as a person of interest.

Smith is being asked to contact detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 18.

In addition, anyone who may be able to help detectives locate Smith is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2232 or the nearest police station.