Off-duty cop foils Roehampton robbery

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — One man was killed and another is on the run following an incident with an off-duty police officer on Roehampton Close, Kingston 19 yesterday.

According to the police, the complainant returned home from the bank about midday when she was pounced upon by two armed men who robbed her of a bag containing about $700,000.

The police said the off-duty cop who was passing by saw what was happening and intervened.

One of the robbers reportedly pointed a firearm in the direction of the officer, who drew his licensed firearm and opened gunfire hitting one of them.

The firearm and bag containing money fell. The police said the second individual managed to retrieve the firearm and escaped.

The police were called and the injured man taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bag containing the cash was retrieved.