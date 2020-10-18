Off-duty cop kills alleged gunman who pounced on taxi
ST JAMES, Jamaica — One of two armed men, who reportedly approached an inoperative taxi on the Sun Valley Main Road in St James on Friday, was shot dead by an off-duty policeman.
The deceased has since been identified as 21-year-old Marvan Bowman otherwise called 'Chin Mix' of Bottom Pen in the parish.
A firearm was also seized in the incident.
According to reports from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the off-duty officer was travelling in the taxi which ran out of petrol on the main road around 8:45 pm.
It was then that Bowman and another man, who were reportedly hiding in a vegetated area armed with firearms, approached the vehicle, the police said.
During the confrontation, the police officer opened gunfire on the men who ran, CCU reported, adding that Bowman fell clutching a Dessert Eagle pistol with five .50 cartridges. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His alleged accomplice escaped.
