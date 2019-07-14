Off-duty cop kills alleged robbers
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two men were fatally shot in Zadie Gardens, St Andrew after attempting to rob an off duty policeman last evening, the police have said.
The incident occurred shortly after 6:00 pm.
The police have identified one of the dead men as 22-year-old George Thompson. The other man has not yet been identified.
Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) are that Thompson, of Pamella Avenue, Kingston 20, had earlier that day reported on condition of bail to the Constant Spring Police for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
CCU said Thompson and the unidentified man were travelling aboard a motorcycle with no licence plate affixed when they attempted to rob the off-duty policeman.
However, they were reportedly challenged by another off duty policeman who witnessed what was happening.
CCU said the policeman who was being robbed then responded with gunfire killing the men.
A Taurus 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges was allegedly removed from the scene.
