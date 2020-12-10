Offender Management Policy to be developed for DCS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An offender management policy is to be developed for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).
This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, at Wednesday's virtual post-Cabinet press briefing from Jamaica House.
She said that development of the policy, which was approved by Cabinet, is necessary, as the DCS' offender management system, which only focuses on correction and probation, is in need of urgent and comprehensive reform.
She noted, further, that the system is deficient, as service provisions are decentralised, disjointed and fragmented in nature.
“The aftercare or the reintegration support for inmates is practically non-existent, and, as a result, there is limited progress in improving the rehabilitative outcomes of offenders,” she added.
Williams noted that among the strategies under the Medium Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF) for Vision 2030, is strengthening the management, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates of the DCS to contribute to a safe and secure Jamaica.
“This strategy… should be supported with the introduction of the offender management policy in Jamaica,” she said.
