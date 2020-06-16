Offer to lease Holywell land withdrawn
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Land Agency has withdrawn the offer to lease a seven-acre parcel of land at Holywell to a private individual.
The offer notice indicated that the winning bid would have been announced at 1:15 pm, but the agency confirmed that the offer had been withdrawn. It did not provide reasons.
The Jamaica Observer broke the story about the intention to lease the property today.
The property falls within the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
